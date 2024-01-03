Viral Video: Virat Kohli Plots Marco Jansen's Dismissal To Help Mohammed Siraj Grab His 5th Wicket In 2nd Test vs SA

Former India captain Virat Kohli makes sure to contribute in every way possible on the cricket field even when he's not batting in the middle.

Kohli used all his experience to plot the dismissal of Marco Jansen on Day 1 of the second and final Test between India and South Africa in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Kohli, who was standing at first slip, advised fast bowler Mohammed Siraj to bowl an outswinger to Jansen and make him defend on the front foot.

Sirajn responded with the perfect outswinger to Jansen, as he bowled one on a good length which Jansen looked to play with a straight bat on his front foot but he only managed to get a faint outside-edge to the wicketkeeper KL Rahul behind the stumps.

Siraj takes maiden six-for in Test cricket

The dismissal helped Siraj complete his third five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

His opening spell of 9 overs on the trot, along with the support from Jasprit Bumrah, left South Africa tottering at 34 for 6 in 15.5 overs after the hosts won the toss and elected to bat first at the Newlands cricket ground.

It was Siraj's second wicket of the over after he sent back David Bedingham just three deliveries before Jansen.

Proteas suffer record low at Newlands

Siraj went on to complete his maiden six-for in Test cricket soon after as he dismissed wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne in the 18th over as India bowled out South Africa for 55 in the first session of the match.

Dean Elgar's decision to bat first backfired miserably as only two of his teammates managed to score in double digits in South Africa's lowest Test total since their readmission to international cricket in 1991.