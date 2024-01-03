Viral Video: Virat Kohli Folds His Hands As DJ Plays 'Ram Siya Ram' On Keshav Maharaj's Entry At Newlands; Watch

Former captain Virat Kohli was seen making the action of pulling a bow and string as soon as the DJ played "Ram Siya Ram" after Keshav Maharaj walked out to bat against India on Day 1 of the second Test between South Africa and India at Newlands.

Kohli folded his hands and did the gesture to imitate Lord Ram when the song was playing.

\India wicketkeeper KL Rahul had earlier pinpointed in the first Test how the DJ plays this song whenever Keshav Maharaj is on strike for the first time.

India decimate Proteas on Day 1

India had the Proteas on the ropes in Cape Town thanks to Mohammed Siraj's fiery opening spell after Dean Elgar won the toss and elected to bat first.

The decision backfired as India bowled out South Africa for 55 in the first session with Siraj grabbing his maiden six-wicket haul in Tests.

Mohammed Siraj destroyed the Proteas batting lineup with the new ball in the first session and was perfectly supported by Jasprit Bumrah from the other end.

South Africa's total is their lowest against India in Tests and also their lowest since their readmission in the format. In fact, it is the lowest among all Test playing nations against India in the longest format.

Wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne's 15 runs was the highest score for the hosts. Him and David Bedingham (12) were the only two batters to score in double digits for the Proteas.