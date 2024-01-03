SA vs IND, 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Imitates R Ashwin's Bowling Action To Perfection In The Nets; Watch Video

Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was not only putting hard yards in the nets but also had a light moment during the training session ahead of the second and final Test of the series against South Africa at Newlands Cricket Ground, starting on January 3.

In a viral video, Bumrah provided a light-hearted moment as he imitated veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling action in the nets during a practice session.

Bumrah, who has an unorthodox bowling action which the entire cricketing fraternity loves to imitate, did the same to perfection with Ashwin in Cape Town.

Both Bumrah and Ashwin were the best bowlers for Team India in the first Test defeat against the Proteas at Centurion.

Bumrah grabbed a four-wicket haul in India's only bowling innings while Ashwin finished with the most economical figures of 1 for 41 from his 19 overs in the match which the visitors lost by an innings and 32 runs to go down 0-1 in the 2-match series.

SA opt to bat first at Newlands

The Proteas will be batting first in the series-finale in which India have left out Ashwin and brought back Ravindra Jadeja in his place. Shardul Thakur has also made way for fellow pacer Mukesh Kumar in the playing XI.

Rohit Sharma-led side will be looking to bounce back in the second Test in Cape Town in order to avoid another Test series defeat in the rainbow nation.

SA vs IND Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar

South Africa (Playing XI): Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi