SA vs IND, 2nd Test: What Is The Weather Forecast For Day 1 In Cape Town?

India and South Africa will face one another in the 2nd and final Test at Cape Town, Newlands, starting on January 3rd. Having lost the 1st Test by an innings, India are under heavy pressure and must avoid defeat to go down by 2-0. However, the focus is equally on the weather in Cape Town, given start of the plays were delayed due to the same in Centurion.

According to Accuweather, the temperature in the morning is 27 degrees with no chances of precipitation and zero cloud cover. The temperature increases to 28 degrees in the afternoon, the chances of showers are nil. Hence, the fans can hope for an uninterrupted spell of play throughout the day. While the temperature is expected to decrease to 22 degrees in the evening, chances of showers are again nil.

A stunning view here at the Newlands Cricket Ground as #TeamIndia prepare for the 2nd Test match.#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/4NmEMp61Hv — BCCI (@BCCI) January 1, 2024

Cape Town weather. | (Credits: Accuweather)

Cape Town weather. | (Credits: Accuweather)

Dean Elgar to captain South Africa in his final Test as captain:

Meanwhile, veteran opener Dean Elgar has the opportunity to finish his career on the best possible note by leading the Proteas to another win in Cape Town. With regular captain Temba Bavuma suffering a hamstring injury in the 1st Test, Elgar has been asked to step up to the fore. He batted outstandingly at Centurion, scoring 185 to secure a match-winning 163-run lead for the hosts.

As for India, they are likely to carry out multiple changes to level the series. They were beaten comprehensively across facets as Indian batters failed to adapt to the bounce, while the bowlers did not hit the correct lengths, allowing South Africa to make 408.