 SA vs IND: Virat Kohli Gives Autograph To Fan On Team India Jersey; Viral Video Surfaces
In a viral video surfaced on social media, Virat Kohli was seen giving autograph to a fan in South Africa.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, December 31, 2023, 02:48 PM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli gives autograph to a fan. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli doesn't cease to acknowledge his enormous number of fans, who follow him in large numbers wherever he goes. It's not any different currently in South Africa as the 35-year-old gave a fan his autograph on the Team India jersey and clicked pictures with them. The video of the same went viral on social media.

The Men in Blue are currently in South Africa for the final leg of the tour - the high profile Test series against the Proteas. However, it has not turned out the way the tourists would have liked, losing the opening Test at Centurion by an innings and 132 runs.

Nevertheless, Kohli made his mark in the match, hitting a pristine 38 in the 1st innings, followed by a brisk 76 off 82 deliveries. In the process, he also passed a staggering 8700 runs.

