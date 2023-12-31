'His Game Is In Good Order': Nasser Hussain Picks Virat Kohli As First Choice For Successful 2024

Nasser Hussain and Virat Kohli | Credits: Twitter

Former England skipper turned commentator Nasser Hussain has picked Team India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli as a first choice for successful year in 2024.

Kohli has been in his best form this year, finishing as the second run-getter with 2048 runs, including 8 centuries and 10 half-centuries, at an average of 66.06 in 35 matches. Former India captain had an incredible World Cup 2023 and shattered the record for most in a single edition of the tournament, amassing 765 runs at an impressive average of 95.62 in 11 matches.

During the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand, Virat Kohli recorded 50th century of his ODI career, shattering Sachin Tendulkar's 49 centuries in the format.

In a video released by ICC on Instagram handle, Nasser Hussain heaped praise on Virat Kohli for his sensational performance in the World Cup while picking him for another successful year in 2024.

"My first one is a megastar and there is no doubt about it. Virat Kohli. Obviously, he had a fantastic 2023 and World Cup. Amid all the records he broke and the attention, we did not focus on how well he was batting," former England captain said.

"Technically, I have never seen Virat bat as well like that. The sound of the bat, that innings against Sri Lanka in Mumbai, I can name about five innings where he was getting in a good position. That is a good sign for Virat, India and Virat fans. It means that he is in a good mental space and his game is in good order," he added.

Hussain Picks Babar Azam as his second choice for excellent 2024

Nasser Hussain has picked former Pakistan captain Babar Azam alongside Virat Kohli for successful year in 2024.

Azam struggled with his form in 2023 as he managed to score only 1399 runs, including 3 centuries, at an average of 39.97 in 35 matches. The 29-year-old renounced his captaincy duties across all formats following Pakistan's exit from the World Cup.

Nasser Hussain feels that captaincy was putting weight on Babar Azam's shoulders. He added that Pakistan batter should score a lot of runs for the team.

"Another one, they are often compared. Babar Azam. I think it is a massive year for him and Pakistan. He has given up captaincy, that may be the weight off his shoulders," former England skipper turned commentator said.

"The biggest thing he can do for Pakistan cricket is get shed load of runs. They need him to get runs. There will be a T20 World Cup in the Caribbean. They got to the finals last time. They will need their ex-skipper to put in a real performance," Hussain added.