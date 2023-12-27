'Ghante Ka King': Netizens Brutally Troll Babar Azam Again After Flop Show In Boxing Day Test vs Australia

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam's poor form with the bat continued on Wednesday as he was castled for 1 by Australia skipper Pat Cummins on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Cummins clean bowled Babar with a peach of a delivery which seamed back in to the right-hander at pace to find the gap between bat and pad before hitting the top of off-stump.

Even though the 29-year-old is woefully out of form and enduring one of his worst times in international cricket, there was hardly anything he could do to keep the Cummins delivery from crashing into the stumps.

Trolling starts on social media

But the Pakistan cricket fans were in no mood to let Babar off the hook as they took to social media to vent out their frustration at another low score from Pakistan's best batter on paper.

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Rashid Latif was also one of the many who was left disappointed by another failure from Babar.

"Confidence level going down match by match," Latif tweeted.

Babar struggling in red-ball cricket

Babar averages just over 24 in Australia after 7 Tests with 314 runs, including a hundred and a fifty. It has been exactly a year since he last scored a Test century, but even that came on home soil in Karachi.

He has scores of 1, 14, 21, 39, 24, 13, 27, 24 and 14 in his last 9 Test innings, including this one at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Cummins had got the wicket of Babar in the final innings of the last Test in Perth as well.

Pakistan trail Australia by 124 runs with 4 wickets in hand

Babar's dismissal triggered a mini collapse in the Pakistan middle-order as they were reduced from 131 for 2 to 170 for 6 in a little more than 11 overs with Cummins finishing the day on 3 for 37.

Pakistan reached 194 for 6 by stumps and still need another 124 runs to match Australia's first innings total of 318.

Abdullah Shafique and captain Shan Masood were the only two batters who made a significant contribution with 62 and 54 while Muhammad Rizwan was unbeaten on 29 by the end of play.