'Pat Cummins Is Now The Official Father Of Babar Azam': Netizens Troll Ex-Pak Captain After Twin Failures In Perth Test

Ex-Pakistan captain Babar Azam suffered two successive failures in the ongoing 1st Test against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Having been dismissed for 14 in the 2nd innings to follow with 21 in the first, netizens have trolled the right-handed batter for not making his chance count and falling cheaply.

Babar's dismissal in the 2nd innings came just before the tea break on day 4 as Aussie captain Pat Cummins' good-length ball produced the extra bit of bounce to catch the glove through to Alex Carey. The 29-year-old's dismissal was similar in the first innings as he poked at a nibbling delivery from Mitchell Marsh, edging to the keeper behind the stumps.

Notably, the former captain averages only 23.14 from 7 Test innings in 2023 without a century or half-century. Before Babar departed, Mitchell Starc struck twice to get rid of Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique, while Josh Hazlewood dismissed the visiting captain Shan Masood. At tea, Pakistan were 53-4 while chasing 450.

Here's how netizens have reacted to Babar Azam's failure in the 2nd innings in Perth:

Mitchell Marsh and Usman Khawaja put Pakistan bowlers to the sword before Pat Cummins declares:

Meanwhile, day 4 started with Australia leading by 300 runs but lost Steve Smith and Travis Head in the space of few overs. However, Mitchell Marsh and Usman Khawaja kept the runs coming, especially the latter out of some audacious strokeplay. The duo added 126 to raise the lead to 449 before Cummins called them in.

It took Australia only over a session to wrap up Pakistan's 2nd innings as they got bowled out for 89 to lose by 360 runs. Lyon also completed the much-awaited milestone of 500 Test wickets after dismissing Faheem Ashraf for a single-figure score. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood picked up 3 wickets, while Lyon finished with 2.