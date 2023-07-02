'Lost One Of My Mates': Nathan Lyon's Strong Response To Kevin Pietersen's 'Concussion Substitute' Remark

Kevin Pietersen's suggestion that Nathan Lyon, who was injured during the 2nd Test, may have been strategically sent out by Australia to potentially gain the advantage of a concussion substitute on Day 4 was firmly dismissed by the offspinner. Lyon expressed his disapproval of the claim, labeling it really poor'.

During Australia's second innings against England at Lord's on Saturday, Lyon, despite suffering from a calf injury sustained while fielding on Day 2, bravely took to the field and valiantly contributed 15 runs alongside Mitchell Starc before being dismissed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Was there an ulterior motive?

Lyon's determination to play through the pain and his subsequent exit from the field was met with applause from the crowd. However, Pietersen speculated that if Lyon, who is unable to bowl due to his injury, were to be struck on the head and subsequently diagnosed with a concussion, Australia could potentially benefit from a like-for-like replacement.

Pietersen's theory centered around England's use of short ball tactics and the possibility of Lyon being struck on the head, triggering a concussion diagnosis that could enable Australia to make use of the concussion substitute rule.

“I have heard comments that people thought I went out there to get hit in the head and I’m really against that because I’ve lost one of my mates due to being hit in the head. So I think that’s a really poor excuse or conversation being had,” Lyon said after the day’s play.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bravery or stupidity?

Despite receiving some applause for his bravery, Nathan Lyon's decision to bat despite his injury was heavily criticised by former England captain Andrew Strauss. Strauss expressed concern that Lyon's choice to continue playing could potentially jeopardize his career, describing it as 'pointless'.

“It’s all very good to show bravery to get out there, but if you can’t score a run, it’s utterly pointless," Strauss said in commentary. “It seems foolhardy to me. There’s a guy’s career potentially on the line here."

Lyon could potentially miss the remainder of the Ashes 2023 with three Tests remaining.

“I’ve been absolutely shattered. I’ll be honest, I’ve been in tears. I’ve been upset, I’ve been hurting,” Lyon said. “But I think that shows for me this team means everything to me and I’ll start this rehab journey now, and to get back into keep playing my role and keep loving what I’m able to do. This is just a little speed bump in the road, this isn’t career-defining or anything, (I’m) hungrier than ever."