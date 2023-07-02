WATCH: Uproar At Lord's As Mitchell Starc's Spectacular Catch Of Ben Duckett Controversially Overturned

Controversy arose during the final moments of the second day's play between England and Australia in the 2nd Test. The incident occurred when Mitchell Starc, positioned in the fine leg region, appeared to have successfully caught the ball. This catch resulted in Australia securing their fifth wicket, with Ben Duckett being the unfortunate batsman dismissed at Lord's.

No control of the catch

In response to the catch, the Australians began their celebrations, while Duckett, who had valiantly achieved a half-century amidst the crumbling top-order, trudged towards the dressing room in disappointment. However, the on-field umpire, Marais Erasmus, intervened and requested Duckett to hold on momentarily as they reviewed the validity of Starc's catch.

The delivery, bowled by Cameron Green, was a short one, prompting Duckett to execute a ramp shot towards the left side of the fine leg. Starc swiftly moved in to take the catch, but as he slid, he inadvertently made contact with the ground while still clutching the ball.

The match officials concluded that the fielder, in this case Starc, did not have full control of the ball before it made contact with the ground. As a result, Duckett was given another chance, leading to a sense of satisfaction within the England dressing room but causing frustration among the Australians.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Nathan Lyon Arrives On Crutches Ahead Of Day 3 Of 2nd Ashes Test At Lord's

Starc-Cummins hold the aces for Australia

At the end of the day's play, England's score stood at 114/4 after 31 overs, with a daunting task of needing 257 more runs to secure victory. Duckett remained unbeaten on 50, while captain Ben Stokes was on 29.

Mitchell Starc and Australia's captain Pat Cummins proved to be a formidable duo with the new ball, inflicting significant damage on the England batting lineup. Each of them claimed two wickets, reducing England to a precarious 45/4.

Starc made the initial breakthrough by dismissing England opener Zak Crawley, caught behind down the leg-side for just 3 runs. He then followed it up with an exceptional inswinger that breached Ollie Pope's defenses, clean bowling him for 3.

Joe Root entered the crease with England in a precarious situation at 13/2. The former captain partnered with Duckett to stabilize the innings, but their efforts were halted by Cummins, who had Root caught at first slip for 18.

In the same over, Cummins accounted for Harry Brook, dismissing him for 4 runs with an excellent delivery. This further deepened England's troubles.

Duckett and Stokes displayed resilience and formed an unbroken partnership of 69 runs for the fifth wicket, providing England with some hope and stability in a challenging situation.