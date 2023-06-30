 Nathan Lyon Arrives On Crutches Ahead Of Day 3 Of 2nd Ashes Test At Lord's
Australia's off-spinner Nathan Lyon was spotted arriving on crutches on day 3 at Lord's.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
Nathan Lyon arriving on crutches | (Credits: Twitter)

Australia's record-breaking off-spinner Nathan Lyon represented a grim status ahead of day three of the first Ashes Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. The 35-year-old was spotted arriving on the crutches at the venue as Australia's depleted bowling attack hope to restrict England for as minimum score as possible.

Lyon injured his calf during the 37th over of the innings as he was chasing the ball through to the boundary. The off-spinner got up immediately, but knew he was in pain and hobbled off the field where the physio began treating him at the edge of the boundary.

The New South Wales spinner's potential severe injury places question marks a pivotal moment in the Ashes series for Australia. The veteran spinner was Australia's most successful bowler in the opening Test at Edgbaston, claiming eight wickets. Lyon also broke the strong 91-run opening stand between Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett by dismissing the former for a run-a-ball 48.

Steve Smith concerned about Nathan Lyon's injury:

Vice-captain Steve Smith said Lyon's injury doesn't paint an ideal picture for Australia for the rest of the game, but backed Todd Murphy to do a good job should he be needed in the remaining Tests.

"I haven't been up in the sheds yet, but obviously it didn't look good. It doesn't look ideal for the rest of the game. I'm not sure how he actually is but...obviously if he's no good it's a big loss for us. Murphy has been bowling beautifully in the nets and bowled really well in India when he got his opportunity as well. I'd be confident if he came in he'd do a terrific job for us, but fingers crossed Nathan's all right," the 34-year-old said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo.

England finished day 2 at 278-4, trailing Australia by 138 runs more. Cricket Australia reported that a decision on Lyon's participation will be taken after the game, having suffered a significant calf strain.

