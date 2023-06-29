Ashes 2023: Steve Smith Equals Steve Waugh's Record After 32nd Test Hundred (WATCH)

Former Australia captain Steve Smith on Thursday scored yet another hundred in the ongoing second Ashes Test against England at Lord's. Smith's 32nd Test century helped Australia reach 416 before they got bowled out in 100.4 overs.

Steve Smith's ton saw him equal ex-skipper Steve Waugh's tally of 32 hundreds in Test cricket. He is now joint-second with Waugh on the all-time list of hundreds for Australia in the format.

Smith behind Ponting on all-time Aussie list

Ricky Ponting leads the list with 41 centuries from 168 Tests ahead of Smith (32 from 99 Tests), Waugh (32 from 168 Tests), Matthew Hayden (30 from 103 Tests) and Don Bradman (29 from 52 Tests).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, Smith also went past Waugh's tally of 3173 runs in Ashes after his knock of 110 off 184 balls.

Smith now has two more runs than Waugh and is only behind Bradman (5028), Jack Hobbs (3636) and Allan Border (3222) on the list of all-time run-scorers in The Ashes.

Steve Smith's 12th Ashes hundred

Smith also joined Hobbs in joint second on the list of most centuries in Ashes with 12. Bradman leads this list as well with 19 tons.

This was also Smith's 8th hundred in England, only Bradman (11) has more than him now.

Australia bowled out for 416

Smith was finally dismissed by Josh Tongue and the Aussies innings didn't last long after he left.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In fact, the team lost its last 7 wickets for just 100 runs after Smith's century-run partnerships with Marnus Labuschagne (47) and Head, with whom he added 102 and 118 respectively.

Tongue and Ollie Robinson finished the innings with three wickets each for England while Joe Root picked two and the experienced duo of Stuart Broad and James Anderson scalped one wicket each.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)