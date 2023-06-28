'Stop Bankrolling New Gas': Banner Seen At Lord's During Ashes 2nd Test Amid Just Stop Oil Protest (WATCH)

There were multiple protests at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Wednesday as England and Australia got ready to clash in the second Ashes Test in London after the hosts won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Three Just Stop Oil protesters stormed the field after breaking the security cordon with orange powder paint in their in their hands. One of them was stopped by Ben Stokes and David Warner while another was tackled to the ground by security officials.

The third one was picked up and dropped off the field by England's Jonny Bairstow, who also had to change his jersey after getting stained by the powder paint.

Play was halted for nearly six minutes as ground staff cleared the paint from the outfield while Bairstow changed and came back to resume the action in the second over.

Just Stop Oil later took to their Twitter account to explain their actions and the reason behind their protest at Lord's.

"At 11am, three Just Stop Oil supporters stormed the pitch at Lord’s Cricket Ground in a cloud of orange powder paint and disrupted the #Ashes2023 Second Test between England and Australia.

"It’s just not cricket to license new oil, gas and coal whilst the climate crisis knocks us for six. The Just Stop Oil supporters are demanding the UK Govt immediately halt and new fossil fuel projects in the UK and are calling on Lord’s to make a statement demanding the same.

"In recent weeks, Asia has been experiencing a historic heatwave. Reports indicate that cricket will be the hardest hit of all the major pitch sports by the extreme conditions wrought by the climate crisis—much of the cricketing world is at serious risk," the group wrote in a series of tweets.

But this wasn't all, there was another banner hung at one of the stands by unknown people which read - "J.P. Morgan Stop Bankrolling New Oil And Gas".

Just Stop Oil claimed this wasn't done by them by fully supported whoever did it.

"Lord’s Cricket Ground boasts about being powered by 100% renewable energy, yet their principal partner is JP Morgan, the world’s worst fossil bank that contributed $317 billion in fossil fuel financing from 2016 to 2020.

"P.S. we don't know who these people are but we <3 them," they tweeted.

