Ashes 2023: 'Just Stop Oil' Protesters Disrupt ENG vs AUS 2nd Test, Jonny Bairstow Carries One Off Field (WATCH)

Dramatic scenes were witness in the first over of the second Ashes Test on Wednesday when two streakers entered the field of play and had to be carried off the field by England's Jonny Bairstow.

The incident occurred after the first over when two 'Just Stop Oil' protesters entered the field of play with orange powder paint after breaking the security cordon at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

One of the protesters was tackled to the ground by security officials while another was stopped by Jonny Bairstow, who then picked him up and dropped him off the field.

Bairstow had to go back to the dressing room to change his clothes and get a fresh jersey as the previous one got stained with orange powder paint due to the streaker.

The ground staff then quickly cleaned up the outfield which also got stained due to the protesters. Play was delayed by around six minutes in total.

This happened after England won the toss and elected to bowl first against Australia, who won the first Test by 2 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match Ashes 2023.

Who are Just Stop Oil?

Just Stop Oil wants the United Kingdom and other governments to end all new oil and gas exploration and has promised not to let up in its high-profile protests until it does so.

It is a coalition of different groups inspired by organisers from Insulate Britain and Extinction Rebellion. It has disrupted some of the most high-profile events in the past through their protests.

Past Protests by JSO

Just Stop Oil hit the headlines this week after activists glued themselves to paintings in art galleries across the UK.

In recent weeks they also stormed the track at the British Grand Prix last year, earning themselves the support of Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

