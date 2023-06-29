 'We Were Told To Stand Away', Says David Warner After Players Confront Protesters On Day 1 At Lord's
'We Were Told To Stand Away', Says David Warner After Players Confront Protesters On Day 1 At Lord's

David Warner reveals they were only trying to protect the wicket from the potential damage the protesters could have done.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 10:55 AM IST
article-image
David Warner, Ben Stokes, and Jonny Bairstow tangled with the protesters. | (Credits: Twitter)

Veteran Australian opener David Warner has revealed that the players were instructed not to entangle with the Just Stop Oil protesters. The left-handed batter's statement comes after a couple of men from Just Stop Oil community on day one of the second Ashes Test at Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

article-image

Despite being told to stay away from the protesters, England keeper-batter Jonny Bairstow tackled one and carried him off the field after two people interrupted the first hour of the Test. Warner and Stokes stopped another as three people were arrested after throwing an orange powder on the field.

Following the first day's play, Warner stated that they were trying to protect the pitch as the spreading of chalk would have caused a long delay to the game.

"In that instance, we wanted to protect the wicket. We were told to stand away and be careful. We know what they are trying to do to the wicket, so for us it was about protecting the wicket and the best interests of what we felt out there. I don't know what that chalk could have done to the wicket, but it would have been a long delay," the 36-year-old said, as quoted by the BBC.

article-image

Josh Tongue labels Jonny Bairstow as a 'hero'

Meanwhile, England pace bowler Josh Tongue feels Bairstow did a heroic job as the game would've been nowhere had the keeper-batter not intervened. He stated:

"If Jonny didn't do what he did, who knows where the game could be now? He's a bit of a hero! My back was turned. I heard Jonny shout and then saw him running after him. I probably wouldn't have gone towards them, just in case they had anything else on them."

Australia reached 339-5 at Stumps on day one as David Warner, Travis Head, and Steve Smith made half-centuries. Smith ended the day unbeaten at 85 and will look to swell their first-innings total.

