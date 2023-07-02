 Ashes 2nd Test: Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc Star As Australia Take Complete Control On Day 4 vs England
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAshes 2nd Test: Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc Star As Australia Take Complete Control On Day 4 vs England

Ashes 2nd Test: Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc Star As Australia Take Complete Control On Day 4 vs England

ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2023: England (325 & 114/4) need another 257 runs with 6 wickets in hand against Australia (416 & 279) on the final day at Lord's.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, July 02, 2023, 01:08 AM IST
article-image

Australia have England on the ropes after Day 4 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's on Saturday with Pat Cummins and Mitchell Stars running riot in favourable conditions.

England started their chase of 371 runs in the final session. Australia were off to a start to remember as pacer Mitchell Starc dismissed Zak Crawley (3) and Ollie Pope (3) in less than five overs.

England were 13/2. Ben Duckett and Joe Root attempted to rebuild the innings. However, Pat Cummins cut their rebuilding efforts as Root gloved the ball to David Warner in slips for 18, continuing his disappointing run in the Test.

England were 41/3. In the same over, Cummins clean-bowled the danger man Harry Brook for just four runs.

Read Also
Nathan Lyon Arrives On Crutches Ahead Of Day 3 Of 2nd Ashes Test At Lord's
article-image

Stokes-Duckett continued to stitch a partnership to bring back England's innings in order.

The duo brought up their 50-run partnership in 69 balls with a mix of strike rotation and some calculated aggression.

England reached the 100-run mark in 25.1 overs. Duckett reached his fifty in 62 balls, which consisted of six fours. This was his seventh fifty in Test cricket.

Starc took the catch as Duckett struck, but it was deemed not out by the third umpire as the catch was not clean. The duo took England through the remainder of the session without any loss of wicket.

Read Also
Watch: Geoffrey Boycott's Reaction Sums Up England's Collapse On Day 3 Of 2nd Ashes Test At Lord's
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Ashes 2nd Test: Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc Star As Australia Take Complete Control On Day 4 vs...

Ashes 2nd Test: Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc Star As Australia Take Complete Control On Day 4 vs...

Watch: KKR All-Rounder Venkatesh Iyer Dances On A South Indian Song

Watch: KKR All-Rounder Venkatesh Iyer Dances On A South Indian Song

WATCH: Nathan Lyon Gets Standing Ovation At Lord's After Limping Out To Bat With Injured Calf;...

WATCH: Nathan Lyon Gets Standing Ovation At Lord's After Limping Out To Bat With Injured Calf;...

Retirement Of Legends To WICB Financial Issues: Key Reasons Behind West Indies' Downfall In Cricket

Retirement Of Legends To WICB Financial Issues: Key Reasons Behind West Indies' Downfall In Cricket

'What A Shame': Cricket Fraternity Heartbroken After West Indies Fail To Qualify For World Cup

'What A Shame': Cricket Fraternity Heartbroken After West Indies Fail To Qualify For World Cup