Ashes 2nd Test: Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc Star As Australia Take Complete Control On Day 4 vs England

Australia have England on the ropes after Day 4 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's on Saturday with Pat Cummins and Mitchell Stars running riot in favourable conditions.

England started their chase of 371 runs in the final session. Australia were off to a start to remember as pacer Mitchell Starc dismissed Zak Crawley (3) and Ollie Pope (3) in less than five overs.

England were 13/2. Ben Duckett and Joe Root attempted to rebuild the innings. However, Pat Cummins cut their rebuilding efforts as Root gloved the ball to David Warner in slips for 18, continuing his disappointing run in the Test.

England were 41/3. In the same over, Cummins clean-bowled the danger man Harry Brook for just four runs.

Stokes-Duckett continued to stitch a partnership to bring back England's innings in order.

The duo brought up their 50-run partnership in 69 balls with a mix of strike rotation and some calculated aggression.

England reached the 100-run mark in 25.1 overs. Duckett reached his fifty in 62 balls, which consisted of six fours. This was his seventh fifty in Test cricket.

Starc took the catch as Duckett struck, but it was deemed not out by the third umpire as the catch was not clean. The duo took England through the remainder of the session without any loss of wicket.