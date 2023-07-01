WATCH: Nathan Lyon Gets Standing Ovation At Lord's After Limping Out To Bat With Injured Calf; Netizens Troll Jasprit Bumrah

Nathan Lyon walked out to bat with an injured calf. | (Credits: Twitter)

As he walked out hobbling on Day 4 of the second Ashes Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground, Australia's record-breaking off-spinner Nathan Lyon captured the hearts of many. Despite suffering a 'significant calf strain', the veteran entered the field courageously. Netizens heaped praise on the veteran for the spirit he showed, while also taking aim on Jasprit Bumrah.

Jasprit Bumrah has been out of action since September 2022:

With Bumrah out of all forms of cricket since September 2022, netizens have trolled the right-arm speedster as Lyon showcased his spirit. A few users advised the Indian pacer to take a hard look at himself and cited the Aussie spinner as an example of a never-say-die attitude.

When England captain Ben Stokes removed Josh Hazlewood in the 97th over of the innings, the incident took place. In contrast to what was anticipated, Lyon did step out and contributed some important runs alongside Mitchell Starc. The spinner from New South Wales cracked some excellent shots, including one off Stuart Broad's bowling that went for a boundary.

Finally, he spooned one in the air to mid-wicket, where Stokes collected the catch and was out for only one run. Stokes also commended Lyon and offered him a pat on the back. After entering Day 4 at 130-2, the visitors set a massive 371 for England to win. Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, and Pat Cummins were among the Australian batters who were took the bait of the short-pitched deliveries that England threw at them.

Nathan Lyon unlikely to play in the remaining three Tests of the Ashes:

As for Lyon, it's safe to assume he will take no further part in the series despite Cricket Australia claiming they will take a call after the Lord's Test. However, the tourists will take comfort in knowing that a like-for-like replacement in Todd Murphy. Murphy, who made his Test debut in India earlier this year, has 14 scalps from 4 matches.