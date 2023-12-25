AUS vs PAK: Usman Khawaja's Daughter Hugs Babar Azam In Adorable Video; Watch

Usman Khawaja's daughter hugged Babar Azam during Christmas Celebration | Credits: Twitter

With Australia and Pakistan set to take on each other in Boxing Day Test at iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday, players from both sides graced Christmas celebration during their training sessions.

In a heartwarming gesture, Pakistan players celebrated Christmas on Monday by visiting Australian nets at MCG and presented Aussie players and their families gifts as both sides prepare for 2nd Test.

Pakistan cricketers were seen carrying gift caskets and candies for the children of Aussie players. Amid the Christmas celebration among players from both teams, the video has gone viral on social media, wherein Usman Khawaja's elder daughter was seen hugging former Pakistan captain Babar Azam in the nets.

Aisha Khawaja was gracefully giving a hug to Babar Azam as Australian opener looked on.

Usman Khawaja is currently at the loggerheads with International Cricket Council (ICC) after the world's cricket governing body rejected Australian batter's latest gesture to show his solidarity with victims of Gaza for the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan in Melbourne.

ICC reprimanded Khawaja for wearing black armband during the Perth Test after he was debarred from wearing 'All Lives Are Equal' and 'Freedom Is A Human Right' shoes. On Saturday, the 36-year-old submitted an application to the board to wear 'Black Dove With Olive Tree' shoes, which was later rejected.