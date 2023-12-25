AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Pakistan Players Give Australian Cricketers And Their Families Gifts On Christmas Eve; Watch

Pakistan players give Aussie cricketers and their families gifts. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan cricket team came up with a brilliant gesture for their Australian counterparts and their families by bringing gifts for them on Christmas eve. In a video that surfaced on social media, visiting captain Shan Masood was spotted speaking to his Aussie counterpart Pat Cummins, with Pakistan team's support staff getting in some gifts.

Pakistan and Australia will lock horns on December 26th, Tuesday, in the Boxing Day Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). With Pakistan going down in the 1st Test by a hefty margin of 360 runs, they will hope to bounce back at the MCG and draw level to keep the series alive.

Pakistan players and staff have come with Christmas gifts for Aussies and their families in the MCG nets. pic.twitter.com/5r7n66sPks — Daniel Cherny (@DanielCherny) December 24, 2023

Pakistan drop Sarfaraz Ahmed for the Boxing Day Test:

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 12-member squad for the Boxing Day Test, with Mohammad Rizwan set to replace Sarfaraz Ahmed, who registered two single-figure scores in Perth. Off-spinner Sajid Khan is likely to replace Agha Salman, while Hasan Ali or Mir Hamza could come in for Khurram Shahzad, who is also out injured.

Australia, meanwhile, will stick with the XI that won them the opening game handsomely. The home side have resisted the temptation to recall Soctt Boland, but Cummins hinted that the Victorian could play at some stage of the summer. Australia will yet again start as firm favourites to win in Melbourne.