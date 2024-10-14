Rahul Dravid Spotted At Team India's Training Session in Bengaluru, Chats With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And Rishabh Pant; Video

Image: X/Screengrab

Former Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid reunited with Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Virat Kohli during a net practice session at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. The video of their interaction has already gone viral on social media. Team India players are currently preparing for the upcoming test series against New Zealand.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Dravid, known for his calm and strategic brilliance, had spent two years as head coach of the Indian team, guiding them through highs and lows. His tenure culminated in the much-celebrated 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, cementing his legacy in Indian cricket folklore.

Dravid, who stepped down as India's head coach after the T20 World Cup, has now returned to the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the head coach of the Rajasthan Royals. This marks a homecoming for him, as he previously played for and mentored the Royals, leaving a lasting impact on the team during his stint as Director of Cricket in 2015 and 2016.

India looking to tame New Zealand at home

India aims to maintain their home dominance in the three-match Test series against New Zealand, beginning on October 16 in Bengaluru. Tim Southee will enter the series without the captaincy, having stepped down after a 2-0 loss to Sri Lanka. Tom Latham will lead New Zealand during the series.

Southee's performance in Test cricket this year has been poor, and he might lose his spot in the playing eleven. If he misses the first Test, New Zealand will be significantly weakened, especially with Kane Williamson also unavailable due to a groin injury he sustained during the Sri Lanka Tests.