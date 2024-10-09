Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has garnered quite the fan following in recent times and it has increased tenfold since he won the T20 World Cup this year in the West Indies. On October 9 (Wednesday), a video surfaced on social media in which the 37-year-old was running away from the fans, who were seemingly trying to get pictures with him.
Viral Video: Rohit Sharma Spotted Running Away From Fans Towards His Car As They Chase Team India Skipper For Selfies
Rohit Sharma was last in action during the Test series against Bangladesh which India won 2-0.
Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 04:50 PM IST