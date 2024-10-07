 'Term It Gohit Approach': Sunil Gavaskar Suggests Renaming Bazball After Rohit Sharma's Kanpur Test Heroics
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Term It Gohit Approach': Sunil Gavaskar Suggests Renaming Bazball After Rohit Sharma's Kanpur Test Heroics

'Term It Gohit Approach': Sunil Gavaskar Suggests Renaming Bazball After Rohit Sharma's Kanpur Test Heroics

Rohit Sharma led from the front in Kanpur, playing attacking shots from the word go in the Test match vs Bangladesh which helped India force a result out of the rain-marred contest

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 08:55 PM IST
article-image

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar reckons the term 'Bazball' should be renamed to the 'Gohit approach' based on Rohit Sharma's attacking approach in Test cricket.

How Rohit inspires India's Kanpur Test win

Rohit showed the way for his team on how to win a Test match inside two days as he attacked from the word go and the other batters followed suit. As a result, India managed to overhaul Bangladesh's first innings score of 233 in less than 2 sessions, taking a 52-run lead.

Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin then led the attack with the ball to bowl out Bangladesh for 146 which left India with just 95 runs to win. The home side took just 17.2 overs to chase down the target and win the Test by 7 wickets with a session to spare.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Ratnagiri Railway Station Roof Damaged By Heavy Rains And Gusty Winds Amid Beautification Project, Visuals Surface
Maharashtra: Ratnagiri Railway Station Roof Damaged By Heavy Rains And Gusty Winds Amid Beautification Project, Visuals Surface
Maharashtra Govt Hikes Grant Money For Dalits' Housing Scheme
Maharashtra Govt Hikes Grant Money For Dalits' Housing Scheme
Mumbaikar Wants Back 'Ek Chalis Ki Last Local': Central Railway Commuters Protest Early Last Train, Demand Equal Late-Night Service As WR
Mumbaikar Wants Back 'Ek Chalis Ki Last Local': Central Railway Commuters Protest Early Last Train, Demand Equal Late-Night Service As WR
Mumbai Metro 3: Over 8,500 Use Aqua Line Services Until 6 PM On First Day As Phase 1 Operations Begin; Commuters Share Their Experience
Mumbai Metro 3: Over 8,500 Use Aqua Line Services Until 6 PM On First Day As Phase 1 Operations Begin; Commuters Share Their Experience

Gavaskar's suggestion for world cricket

"Bazball" is a term coined to describe the aggressive, fast-paced style of Test cricket introduced by England’s coach Brendon "Baz" McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.

It emphasises fearless, attacking play, encouraging batsmen to take risks, score quickly, and dominate bowlers, even in the traditionally slower format of Test cricket.

Read Also
IND vs BAN 1st T20I: Fans In Gwalior Pay Tribute To Rohit Sharma By Wearing His Jerseys, Holding...
article-image

The 'Gohit Apprach'

But Gavaskar reckons India captain Rohit Sharma has been playing attacking cricket even before England came up with Bazball.

"We have seen over the last couple of years that Rohit has been batting like this and encouraging his team to do so as well.

“Instead of using the words this-ball or that-ball, I would suggest using the skipper’s first name, Rohit, and term it the 'Gohit' approach. Hopefully, brainier people will come up with a trendier name for this rather than the lazy option of calling it after “Bazball”,” Gavaskar wrote in his columm for Sportstar.

Read Also
‘Bazball Gets Battered’: Jonny Bairstow Furious As Indian Fans Mocked England Veteran During...
article-image

Bazball entertaining but not producing results

Introduced in 2022, Bazball has received mixed views from the cricketing fraternity as England haven't produced the results in Tests over the last couple of years despite playing attacking cricket.

Their approach has sparked debates about Bazball's long-term viability in Test cricket.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Asked If We Could Develop...’: Nutritionist Reveals Virat Kohli Wanted Special Diet Plan For...

‘Asked If We Could Develop...’: Nutritionist Reveals Virat Kohli Wanted Special Diet Plan For...

'We're Hiring (Not You Erik)'; Domino's Pizza Roasts Under-Fire ManU Boss Ten Hag With Van Outside...

'We're Hiring (Not You Erik)'; Domino's Pizza Roasts Under-Fire ManU Boss Ten Hag With Van Outside...

Video: White-Ball Coach JP Duminy Fields For South Africa During SA vs IRE 3rd ODI

Video: White-Ball Coach JP Duminy Fields For South Africa During SA vs IRE 3rd ODI

Remember Hong Kong Sixes? India To Send Team As Popular Cricket Tournament Returns After 7 Years

Remember Hong Kong Sixes? India To Send Team As Popular Cricket Tournament Returns After 7 Years

'Term It Gohit Approach': Sunil Gavaskar Suggests Renaming Bazball After Rohit Sharma's Kanpur Test...

'Term It Gohit Approach': Sunil Gavaskar Suggests Renaming Bazball After Rohit Sharma's Kanpur Test...