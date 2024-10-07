IND vs BAN 1st T20I: Fans In Gwalior Pay Tribute To Rohit Sharma By Wearing His Jerseys, Holding Tricolors And Chanting 'Rohit-Rohit'; Video

Image: X

The three-match T20 series between India and Bangladesh kicked off on October 6th, with the first match held at the Shri Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadiumin Gwalior. India crushed Bangladesh by 7 wickets in the opening game, but one particular moment stood out off the field when fans at the stadium paid tribute to former T20 captain Rohit Sharma.

A viral video from the match shows Gwalior fans standing in the stands, holding the Indian tricolor and wearing jerseys with the number 45 Rohit Sharma’s iconic jersey number. Even though the Indian T20 team is now led by Suryakumar Yadav, fans were heard chanting "Rohit-Rohit", a clear sign of their admiration and longing for the former captain.

While the current T20 team is under new leadership, the emotional chants from Gwalior fans show that Rohit Sharma's legacy still holds a special place in the hearts of Indian cricket fans.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rohit Sharma, who led India to the T20 World Cup 2024 victory, retired from international T20 cricket after that triumph, paving the way for Suryakumar Yadav to take over the captaincy.

India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I highlights

The India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I witnessed Nitish Kumar Reddy and Mayank Yadav receiving their maiden India cap. In the match, India won the toss and chose to bowl first. The decision proved to be spot-on, as the Indian bowlers put on a clinical performance.

Bangladesh struggled to find momentum and were restricted to 127 runs, getting all out in 19.5 overs. Mehdi Hasan Miraz was the top scorer for Bangladesh, making an unbeaten 35 runs, while Nazmul Hussain Shanto contributed with 27 runs from 25 balls.

However, the Bangladesh team struggled to build partnerships, with Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakraborty each picking up 3 wickets. Mayank Yadav also impressed on debut, taking his first international wicket, dismissing Mahmudullah.

In reply, India chased down the target effortlessly. Hardik Pandya was in stunning form, smashing 39 runs off just 16 balls, including 5 fours and 2 sixes at a strike rate of 243.75. India chased the target in just 11.5 overs.