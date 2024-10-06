IND vs BAN, 1st T20I Live: Varun Chakravarhthy Takes 3 As Bangladesh Slide Further

Varun Chakravarthy celebrates his wicket. | (Credits: Twitter)

Updates:

8:15 pm: Varun Chakravarthy having a day out as he takes his 3rd scalp, gets the better of Rishad Hossain.

8:03 pm: Bangladesh in deep trouble, slip to 75/6 as Washington Sundar gets his first wicket of the match.

7:38 pm: This time it's Mayank Yadav, who has struck as Mahmudullah walks back. Maiden international wicket for the youngster.

7:34 pm: After conceding 15 off his first over, Varun Chakravarthy has struck to get the better of Towhid Hridoy, who has holed out to long-on.

7:30 pm: Mayank Yadav, on debut, bowls a maiden in what is his first over.

7.05 pm: WICKET! Arshdeep Singh strikes in the first over as captain Litton Das looks to play a big shot but mistimes and gets caught by Rinku Singh near the batting crease for 4.

6:33 pm: Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss and has opted to bowl first in Gwalior. He doesn't expect the pitch to change much. Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto says he would have liked to bowl first too.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(wk), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav.

Bangladesh playing XI: Litton Das(wK), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

With the two-Test series against Bangladesh done and dusted and India winning it comprehensively, the two sides will shift their attention to the T20Is. The reigning T20 World champions will host the Tigers in the first of the three T20Is in Gwalior on October 6 (Sunday) in Gwalior.

With India picking a handful of players based on their IPL exploits, it will be interesting to see how many are given an opportunity in the playing XI. Captain Suryakumar Yadav, who started his full-time stint as T20I captain with a 3-0 series win over Sri Lanka, has announced Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson as the new opening pair. Tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav is also likely to make his international debut.

Meanwhile, for Bangladesh, it will be their first T20I since Shakib Al Hasan announced his retirement from the format. With conditions in India encouraging batters as well as bowlers, it will be interesting to see how the likes of Towhid Hridoy, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, and others showcase their skills.