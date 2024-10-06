IND vs BAN, 1st T20I: Pace Sensation Mayank Yadav Takes Maiden Wicket With 146Kmph Thunderbolt; Video

India's latest fast-bowling sensation Mayank Yadav made his international debut in the first T20I against Bangladesh in Gwalior on Sunday and immediately made an impact in the match with his pace.

Yadav struck in his second over, picking the wicket of former skipper Mahmudullah for 1 with a delivery which was clocked at 146.1 Kmph.

Mahmudullah tried to attack the debutant by stepping down the track but fell for Yadav's trap as he bowled one wide outside off-stump which the batter hit straight Washington Sundar at deep point.

Yadav's first over was a maiden which made him the third Indian after Ajit Agarkar and Arshdeep Singh to achieve the feat in T20I cricket.

First over in T20I career a maiden for India

Ajit Agarkar vs SA Joburg 2006

Arshdeep Singh vs Eng Southampton 2022

Mayank Yadav vs Ban Gwalior 2024

India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Madhavrao Scindia Stadium in Gwalior. Mayank Yadav and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy are debuting for for the home side in this match.

Mayank had impressed the entire cricketing fraternity with his pace and accuracy during the IPL 2024 in which he represented Lucknow Super Giants. Reddy on the other hand, was instrumental in Sunrisers Hyderabad's success this season.