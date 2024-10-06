IND vs BAN 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Down Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh & Jitesh Sharma’s Batting In Mumbaikar Style; Video

Team India players batting in nets | Image: X

As the excitement builds for the IND vs BAN 1st T20I, Suryakumar Yadav was seen keeping the spirits high with a playful analysis of his teammates’ batting styles. In a recently released video by BCCI, SKY dives into the strengths of Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh, and Jitesh Sharma, all while channelling his inner Mumbaikar.

Suryakumar can been seen teasing Washington Sundar about his Gabba Test heroics back in 2021. Sundar had played a heroic role in the historic Gabba Test match in 2021. In the first innings of the match, Sundar had hit 62 runs and added over 100 runs in a partnership with Shardul Thakur. After scoring runs, Sundar had picked up a total of 4 wickets in the match.

Meanwhile, Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma practised their strokeplay and showcased the aggressive style that helped both players earn their spot on the national side. Surya described each shot with enthusiasm not only to encourage his teammates but also create a lively atmosphere that kept spirits high.

India look to tame Bangladesh in Gwalior

After winning the test series against Bangladesh, new look Team India under new captain is all set to begin their quest to win the T20I series as well. The first match of the series will be played in Gwalior and the men in blue have left no stone unturned in terms of their preparation.

India suffered a big blow as all-rounder Shivam Dube was ruled out of the series with a back injury. He will be replaced by Tilak Varma on the morning of the match. But all eyes will be on the newbies in the Indian team for this series – tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav, bowling all-rounders Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy