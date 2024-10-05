 IND vs BAN 1st T20I: Sanju Samson To Open India's Batting With Abhishek Sharma; Security Beefed Up In Gwalior
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs BAN 1st T20I: Sanju Samson To Open India's Batting With Abhishek Sharma; Security Beefed Up In Gwalior

IND vs BAN 1st T20I: Sanju Samson To Open India's Batting With Abhishek Sharma; Security Beefed Up In Gwalior

The 29-year-old Sanju Samson last played 2 T20Is in Sri Lanka earlier this year but got out for a duck in both innings.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 08:45 PM IST
article-image

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav on Saturday confirmed that Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma will open the batting for the home side in the first T20 international against Bangladesh in Gwalior.

The wicketkeeper will get another opportunity to prove his mettle despite having underperformed on most occasions so far. Sharma on the other hand, has been a revelation in T20 cricket this year after impressing everyone while opening for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024.

The 29-year-old Samson last played 2 T20Is in Sri Lanka earlier this year but got out for a duck in both innings. The series against Bangladesh could be the final nail in the coffin for the Kerala cricketer if he doesn't perform this time.

Security beefed up in Gwalior

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Consulate General Of Japan Koji Yagi Shares Video Message On Metro Line 3 Inauguration
Mumbai: Consulate General Of Japan Koji Yagi Shares Video Message On Metro Line 3 Inauguration
VIDEO Of Supreme Court Lawyer Being Slapped By Live-In Partner Goes Viral, Urges Netizens Not To Spread Footage
VIDEO Of Supreme Court Lawyer Being Slapped By Live-In Partner Goes Viral, Urges Netizens Not To Spread Footage
IND vs BAN T20I: Shivam Dube Ruled Out Of Series Due To Back Injury, Tilak Varma Named Replacement
IND vs BAN T20I: Shivam Dube Ruled Out Of Series Due To Back Injury, Tilak Varma Named Replacement
IND vs BAN 1st T20I: Sanju Samson To Open India's Batting With Abhishek Sharma; Security Beefed Up In Gwalior
IND vs BAN 1st T20I: Sanju Samson To Open India's Batting With Abhishek Sharma; Security Beefed Up In Gwalior

In other news, security is ramping up in Gwalior ahead of the match at Madhavrao Scindia Stadium. Right-wing groups like Bajrang Dal and Hindu Mahasabha are protesting due to alleged violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Read Also
IND vs BAN: Bangladesh Players Fail To Turn Up At Gwalior Mosque Despite Elaborate Arrangements,...
article-image

To ensure everything runs smoothly, prohibitory orders have been issued in the city, and around 2,500 cops are being deployed to maintain peace during the match.

The police will be patrolling the streets starting from 2 pm on Sunday and will stay on duty until the game wraps up and everyone heads home safely.

Authorities are also monitoring social media closely to prevent any inflammatory posts from stirring up trouble.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs BAN T20I: Shivam Dube Ruled Out Of Series Due To Back Injury, Tilak Varma Named Replacement

IND vs BAN T20I: Shivam Dube Ruled Out Of Series Due To Back Injury, Tilak Varma Named Replacement

IND vs BAN 1st T20I: Sanju Samson To Open India's Batting With Abhishek Sharma; Security Beefed Up...

IND vs BAN 1st T20I: Sanju Samson To Open India's Batting With Abhishek Sharma; Security Beefed Up...

IND vs BAN 1st T20I, Live Streaming & Gwalior Weather Update: When & Where To Watch The Match And...

IND vs BAN 1st T20I, Live Streaming & Gwalior Weather Update: When & Where To Watch The Match And...

'Captain Shouldn't Be The Pest': Australia Captain Alyssa Healy Teases Tahlia McGrath On Camera;...

'Captain Shouldn't Be The Pest': Australia Captain Alyssa Healy Teases Tahlia McGrath On Camera;...

'My Mother Wanted To Make Her Differently Abled Son A Somebody': Double Amputee Race Car Champion...

'My Mother Wanted To Make Her Differently Abled Son A Somebody': Double Amputee Race Car Champion...