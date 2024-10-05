IND vs BAN 1st T20I: Sanju Samson To Open India's Batting With Abhishek Sharma; Security Beefed Up In Gwalior

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav on Saturday confirmed that Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma will open the batting for the home side in the first T20 international against Bangladesh in Gwalior.

The wicketkeeper will get another opportunity to prove his mettle despite having underperformed on most occasions so far. Sharma on the other hand, has been a revelation in T20 cricket this year after impressing everyone while opening for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024.

The 29-year-old Samson last played 2 T20Is in Sri Lanka earlier this year but got out for a duck in both innings. The series against Bangladesh could be the final nail in the coffin for the Kerala cricketer if he doesn't perform this time.

Security beefed up in Gwalior

In other news, security is ramping up in Gwalior ahead of the match at Madhavrao Scindia Stadium. Right-wing groups like Bajrang Dal and Hindu Mahasabha are protesting due to alleged violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

To ensure everything runs smoothly, prohibitory orders have been issued in the city, and around 2,500 cops are being deployed to maintain peace during the match.

The police will be patrolling the streets starting from 2 pm on Sunday and will stay on duty until the game wraps up and everyone heads home safely.

Authorities are also monitoring social media closely to prevent any inflammatory posts from stirring up trouble.