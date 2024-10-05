IND vs BAN 1st T20I, Live Streaming & Gwalior Weather Update: When & Where To Watch The Match And Will Rain Play Spoilsport?

After the intense two Tests in Chennai and Kanpur, India and Bangladesh are set to lock horns in the 3 T20Is from Sunday with the series opener in Gwalior.

The world champions will look to continue their winning run over their visitors with a young team and new captain at the helm of affairs in Suryakumar Yadav.

But even before the action gets underway, India suffered a big blow as all-rounder Shivam Dube was ruled out of the series with a back injury. He will be replaced by Tilak Varma on the morning of the match.

Samson to open with Abhishek

Surya also revealed that Sanju Samson will open India's batting with Abhishek Sharma in the absence of Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

But all eyes will be on the newbies in the Indian team for this series – tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav, bowling all-rounders Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy – as they look to build a team for their Men’s T20 World Cup title defence at home in 2026.

When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh T20I Series

Just like the Test series, all the T20Is will be live streamed by Jio Cinema and shown on television by the Sports18 Network. The series opener will be played at the new Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior on October 6.

All the T20Is will start from 7pm IST with the toss taking place half-an-hour before the first ball is bowled.

Weather Report

There is no rain expected in the city on the day of the match with temperatures ranging between 23-35 degrees Celsius. It will be cooler in the night which will give relief to the players under lights at the venue.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Litton Das(w), Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan