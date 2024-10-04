Video: LSG Pace Sensation Mayank Yadav Sweats It Out In Nets Ahead Of IND vs BAN T20I Series

Mayank Yadav bowls. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Lucknow Super Giants' pace sensation and Team India's newest recruit Mayank Yadav was seen bowling in the nets ahead of the three-game T20I series against Bangladesh, beginning on October 6 in Gwalior. Along with Mayank, the likes of Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh were also seen steaming in as the BCCI shared the video of the same on social media.

The 22-year-old is one of the three uncapped players in the squad along with Nitish Reddy and Harshit Rana. The right-arm speedster grabbed eyeballs during IPL 2024 when he consistently clocked over 135 mph; however, an injury restricted his campaign to only four matches. He finished with seven wickets in four matches, averaging less than 14.

Below is the video shared by the BCCI:

"I just checked the BCCI website and got to know my name was there" - Mayank Yadav reacts to his selection

During an interview with The Times of India, Mayank stated that once he went into the BCCI website, he got to know about his selection. He elaborated:

"I wasn’t aware of the selection. But I saw my mates here receiving congratulatory calls. I just checked the BCCI website and got to know my name was there. Once I put down the phone, I had flashbacks in front of my eyes—from the day I first went to Sonnet Club to the four anxious months spent at the NCA to recover from frequent niggles."

Bangladesh will be targeting at least one win in the T20I series, having lost both Tests.