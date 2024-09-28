Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced the 15-member squad for the 3-match T20I series against Bangladesh scheduled to start from Sunday (October 6). Pace sensation Mayank Agarwal has got his maiden call-up. Sanju Samson has also made a comeback.
Full list of the squad announced by BCCI:
Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav.
(This is Breaking. Further details awaited)
FPJ Shorts
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's Son Udhayanidhi Appointed As Deputy CM, Oath Ceremony Scheduled For Sunday; Senthilbalaji Returns To Cabinet
Delhi Firing VIDEO: 2 Bike-Borne Shooters Open Fire At Sweet Shop In Nangloi, Escape After Leaving 'Extortion' Letter
BCCI Announces India Squad For T20I Series Against Bangladesh; Pacer Mayank Yadav Gets Maiden Call-Up; Check Full List
‘Two Faced’: Madalsa Sharma’s Comment On Rupali Ganguly Takes Internet By Storm