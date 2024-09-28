 IND vs BAN: Bangladeshi Cricket Supporter Suffering From Tuberculosis; Arrived In India On Medical Visa As Travel History Comes Under Inspection, Claims Report
Robi had suddenly fallen sick on day 1 of the 2nd Test between India and Kanpur and had to be admitted to the hospital.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 11:53 AM IST
article-image
Bangladesh cricket fan Robi. | (Credits: Twitter)

A day after some chilling visuals surfaced of Bangladeshi cricket fan 'Tiger Robi' surfaced of him being carried by the crowd to the hospital due to falling ill, it has emerged that he is suffering from Tuberculosis. According to Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chander, the super fan has come to India for treatment.

During day 1 of the second Test between India and Bangladesh, reports had emerged that Robi was allegedly assaulted by the crowd due to which he had to be admitted to the hospital. However, a Kanpur cop had rubbished such claims and clarified that it was health-related issues that forced him to be admitted to a medical facility. The cop named Kalyanpur Abhishek Pandey claimed:

"During the match, one person whose name is Tiger, his health suddenly deteriorated and as his health deteriorated, with the help of the medical team, he was sent to the hospital. Now his health is fine and a liaison officer has been deputed with him so that if he faces any problem, he can be provided immediate help. No incident of assault has happened with him.

Later, Robi himself admitted that he fallen ill due to which he had to be admitted to the hospital and claimed to be from Khulna district.

In what has come as the latest development, Robi has reportedly been diagnosed with Tuberculosis and is in India on a medical visa as Chander claimed, quoted by PTI:

"Robi has reportedly been suffering from Tuberculosis, a serious illness that mainly affects the lungs, and has come to India for his treatment."

Robi was also in Chennai for the opening Test

Day 1 in Kanpur shortened to 35 overs due to heavy rain:

Meanwhile, only 35 overs could be possible on day one of the 2nd Test in Kanpur as bad light, followed by heavy rain brought a premature end to the proceedings, with the tourists reaching 107/3. It was Rohit Sharma, who won the toss and elected to field first. Akash Deep got rid of the openers Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan, while Ravichandran Ashwin got rid of Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Bangladesh trail the two-Test series 0-1, having lost the opening game in Chennai by 280 runs.

