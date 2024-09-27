 'Helmet Se Lbw Le Sakte Hain': Rishabh Pant's Comment Via Stump Pic Leaves Sunil Gavaskar In Splits On Day 1 Of IND vs BAN 2nd Test; Video
Proceedings on day 1 of the 2nd Test in Kanpur was shortened due to bad light and rain.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 07:01 PM IST
article-image
Rishabh Pant. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant's stump mic comments from behind the stumps continued as a hilarious moment went viral on day 1 of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. In a video surfaced on social media, the 26-year-old was heard saying they can claim lbw off the helmet supposedly due to Mominul Haque's height.

article-image

The incident occurred in the 33rd over of the innings when Ravichandran Ashwin was bowling. With Pant suggesting that the home side might be able to chalk out an lbw dismissal even if it hits the helmet, former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, who was on air, translated the comment as it left him in splits.

Below is the video of the same:

Day 1 in Kanpur shortened to 35 overs due to heavy rain:

Meanwhile, only 35 overs could be possible on day one of the 2nd Test in Kanpur as bad light, followed by heavy rain brought a premature end to the proceedings, with the tourists reaching 107/3. It was Rohit Sharma, who won the toss and elected to field first. Akash Deep got rid of the openers Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan, while Ravichandran Ashwin got rid of Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Bangladesh trail the two-Test series 0-1, having lost the opening game in Chennai by 280 runs. The heavy defeat made The Tigers slip to the sixth position in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings. India, meanwhile, solidified their top spot.

