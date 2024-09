'Idhar Daalna Padega Aagey Thoda': Rishabh Pant's Instruction Buys R Ashwin Wicket The Very Next Ball In Kanpur Test; Video

Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant's instruction via stump mic seemingly brought the wicket of Najmul Hossain Shanto on day 1 of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur. In a video surfaced on social media, the keeper-batter asked off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to pitch the ball up, resulting in Shanto getting trapped lbw.