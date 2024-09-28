'Washout Left Us Gutted': Fans React After Rain, Wet Outfield Abandons Day 2 Of IND vs BAN Kanpur Test

The second day of the India-Bangladesh Test in Kanpur was a complete washout thanks to continuous rain and a soaked outfield, leaving hundreds of fans feeling frustrated and let down.

With no play happening all day, many spectators, some of whom traveled from far-off places, were especially disappointed since Kanpur hadn't hosted a match in years.

Rain plays spoilsport at Green Park

The rain began as a steady drizzle in the morning and turned into light rain by noon, but the outfield never dried up enough for any cricket to take place.

Fans waited around in the hope of seeing some action, but it wasn't to be. Despite this, India is still confident of pushing for a win in the remaining three days, assuming the weather clears up.

Fans return disappointed

A fan from Gorakhpur, who came all the way to watch the game, shared his frustration. "We came here expecting five full days of cricket, but today’s washout left us gutted. Kanpur is hosting a match after seven long years, but the facilities here are lacking. If this was happening at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, where everything is top-notch, we could’ve enjoyed the game a lot more," he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India’s performance in the first Test was a mix of highs and lows, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli struggling to score big. But the team’s strength was on display through the centuries made by Ravichandran Ashwin, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another fan from Lucknow added, "It would’ve been way more exciting if we had more play. We came all the way from Lucknow, hoping to watch five days of action. Yesterday we only got to see 35 overs, and today not a single ball was bowled. We were really looking forward to watching Virat and Rohit bat, but all we saw was them fielding!"