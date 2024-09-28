 IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 2 Live: Rain Delays Start Of Play In Kanpur As Team India Look To Tighten Screws
IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 2 Live: Rain Delays Start Of Play In Kanpur As Team India Look To Tighten Screws

The live coverage of day 2 of the 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 10:23 AM IST
Team India. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

10:23 am: It has emerged that teams have left the ground to go back to the hotel, with the covers fully in place.

9:30 am: Start of play of day 2 has been delayed due to rain.

Team India picked up three wickets in what was a curtailed opening day of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. Akash Deep snared the openers, with Zakir Hasan registering an unwanted record of perishing for a 24-ball duck. Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin managed to get rid of the visiting captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, a few overs before the close.

As for the tourists, they have shown some promise on the back of a poor batting performance in the first innings of the opening Test at the Chepauk in Chennai.

However, they will need to kick on, especially Mominul Haque, who is batting on 40 off 81 deliveries, carting seven boundaries to help Bangladesh reach 107/3. With only 35 overs possible on day 1, the start of play on day 2 has also been delayed due to showers.

