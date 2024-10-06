Video: Sanju Samson Furious With Himself As He Fails To Make His Start Count In IND vs BAN 1st T20I

Sanju Samson. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India keeper-batter Sanju Samson was livid at himself after failing to make his start count in the first T20I against Bangladesh in Gwalior on Sunday. In a video surfaced on social media, the Kerala-born cricketer was seen screaming while walking back to the pavilion on being dismissed for 29 off 19 deliveries.

The dismissal occurred in the eighth over of the innings as Najmul Hossain Shanto handed over the ball to Najmul Hossain Shanto to Mehidy Hasan. Debutant Nitish Kumar, who was on strike, played two dot balls before chalking up a brace. After Nitish gave Samson the strike by taking a single, the latter tried to go for the big shot, but miscued it to Rishad Hossain at deep mid-wicket.

Here's the video of the dismissal and Samson's reaction:

Despite losing three wickets, it was a comfortable win for India after bowling Bangladesh out for 127 in the 20th over.

"You always learn something new playing every game" - Suryakumar Yadav

At the post-match presentation, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav stated that that all they tried was backing up their skills and express themselves. The veteran cricketer said there will still be a few areas of improvements and hope to do so in the next two T20Is.

"We just tried to back our skills and what we decided in the team meeting, we just walked the talk. The way the guys showed their character on the field, first time playing on a new ground, and the way we batted, showed our character. You always learn something new playing every game. There will be a few areas to improve, we'll sit down and talk about it before the next game."

The second T20I is on October 9, Wednesday in Delhi.