WATCH: Hardik Pandya Plays 'No-Look' Upper Cut For Four To Leave Fans In Awe During IND vs BAN 1st T20I

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is known for his flamboyance on and off the field which was on show once again during the first T20I against Bangladesh when he played a no-look shot at the Madhavrao Scindia Stadium in Gwalior.

In the final moments of the game, Pandya played a scoop shot over the wicketkeeper's head against fast bowler Taskin Ahmed's short delivery for a boundary which left 5 runs more to score for Team India.

Pandya didn't even look behind to see the final outcome of his shot after playing it as he was confident that the ball went to the boundary rope behind keeper Litton Das, who had no chance of catching it.

Social media was immediately abuzz with Pandya's latest shot, a clip of which is going viral on X.