Video: Gautam Gambhir Seemingly Annoyed With Shreyas Iyer's Dismissal In IND vs AUS 1st ODI

Shreyas Iyer and Gautam Gambhir. | (Credits: X)

Team India's head coach Gautam Gambhir was visibly disappointed with how Shreyas Iyer handled Josh Hazlewood's delivery in the first ODI at the Optus Stadium in Perth against Australia. Gambhir was seen analysing the dismissal with some actions as batting coach Sitanshu Kotak seemingly agreed with his assessment in the dressing room.

The dismissal occurred in the 14th over of the innings as India returned to the field from one of the many rain-enforced breaks. With Iyer staying leg side of the ball, Hazlewood sent the ball on the leg stump to not give the right-handed batter any room. The Mumbai-born cricketer was in a tangle and managed to only get an edge through to Josh Philippe, who caught the ball cleanly behind the stumps. The extra bounce also played a role in getting the edge.

The dismissal again raised questions about the right-hander's ability to play the short ball.

Watch the below dismissal:

Watch the below video as Gautam Gambhir analyses Iyer's dismissal:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Due to stoppages by rain along with a tricky wicket and some good bowling by the Aussies, India were restricted to 136/9 in a 26-over contest as KL Rahul top-scored with 38. The DLS cut down the target for the hosts to 131 in as many overs as Mitchell Marsh anchored their innings with an unbeaten 46 to propel Australia to a seven-wicket victory.

"When you lose three wickets in the powerplay, you're always trying to play catch up" - Shubman Gill

With India suffering a seven-wicket loss in Perth, Gill said losing early wickets made it quite hard for India. He said at the post-game presentation:

"Never easy. When you lose three wickets in the powerplay, you're always trying to play catch up. There were a lot of learnings and positives as well. Defending 130 in 26 odd overs, we took the game pretty deep so we're satisfied with that. We're very fortunate that wherever we play, fans turn up in huge numbers."

The series will move to Adelaide, where India and Australia will play the second ODI on Thursday.