Pride's Prince Clinches Enigma Trophy

Pride's Prince clinched the Enigma Trophy, the feature event of Sunday’s special Pune meeting, with an authoritative performance.
Tote favourite Madam Rich had to settle for second place after a game effort, while Shubankar, who set the early pace in this eight-furlong contest, faded out of contention in the final stages.
With just 200 metres left for the winning post, Pride's Prince surged ahead with a decisive move and stretched away comfortably, scoring by over two lengths from Madam Rich.
It was a commanding display, reaffirming Pride’s Prince’s growing reputation as a strong contender in middle-distance events.
