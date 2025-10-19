Pride's Prince Clinches Enigma Trophy

Horse racing. | (Image Credits: X)

Pride's Prince clinched the Enigma Trophy, the feature event of Sunday’s special Pune meeting, with an authoritative performance.

Tote favourite Madam Rich had to settle for second place after a game effort, while Shubankar, who set the early pace in this eight-furlong contest, faded out of contention in the final stages.

With just 200 metres left for the winning post, Pride's Prince surged ahead with a decisive move and stretched away comfortably, scoring by over two lengths from Madam Rich.

It was a commanding display, reaffirming Pride’s Prince’s growing reputation as a strong contender in middle-distance events.