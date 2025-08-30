 IPL 2026: Why Did Rahul Dravid Step Down As Head Coach Of Rajasthan Royals?
In a massive development ahead of IPL 2026, Rahul Dravid has stepped down as the coach of the Rajasthan Royals and will no longer continue in the role. The franchise issued an official statement on social media, claiming that Dravid was offered a position at the end of the broader structural review but declined it.

Aayushman Vishwanathan Updated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 02:40 PM IST
article-image
Rahul Dravid. | (Image Credits: X)

In a massive development ahead of IPL 2026, Rahul Dravid has stepped down as the coach of the Rajasthan Royals and will no longer continue in the role. The franchise issued an official statement on social media, claiming that Dravid was offered a higher position at the end of the broader structural review but declined it.

The former Indian skipper had succeeded Kumar Sangakkara in the role, with the latter becoming the franchise's Director of Cricket. Having stepped down as Team India's coach a year earlier, Dravid had bagged a role as Royals' head coach. Nevertheless, Royals have to find a successor as the Karnataka-born lad has stepped down.

Taking to their social media handles, the statement read:

"Rajasthan Royals today announced that head coach Rahul Dravid will conclude his tenure with the franchise ahead of IPL 2026. Rahul has been central to the Royals' journey for many years. His leadership has influenced a generation of players, instilled strong values within the squad and left an indelible mark on the culture of the franchise."

"As part of the franchise structural review, Rahul had been offered a broader position at the franchise, but has chosen not to take this."

"The Rajasthan Royals, it's players and millions of fans worldwide extend heartfelt thanks to Rahul for his remarkable service to the franchise."

Reports of Sanju Samson leaving Rajasthan Royals circulate

A few days ago, reports of Sanju Samson wanting to leave the franchise had also been circulating as he is reportedly unhappy with the management and owners. However, no official announcements have been made by the Royals.

The Royals had a forgettable IPL 2025, managing only four wins out of 14 matches, finishing sixth in the points table. The inaugural IPL champions had reached the final only once since lifting the trophy.

