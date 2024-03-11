‘Bazball Gets Battered’: Jonny Bairstow Furious As Indian Fans Mocked England Veteran During Dharamsala Test; Video

Jonny Bairstow. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

England keeper-batter Jonny Bairstow wasn't impressed as the crowd mocked 'Bazball' during the 5th and final Test against India in Dharamsala. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Bairstow yelled at the crowd while fielding as they were chanting 'Everywhere they go, Bazball gets battered' to a rhythm.

England arrived in India with plenty of promise for the five-Test series and even won the opening match in Hyderabad, further vindicating their aggressive approach to the format. However, the Ben Stokes' men found themselves on the receiving end in the remaining Tests, losing comprehensively. The final Test in Dharamsala finished in an innings defeat.