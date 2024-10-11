'Kisme Lagani Hain Aag?': Virat Kohli's Casual Chat With The Paparazzi About Border Gavaskar Trophy Goes Viral Ahead of New Zealand Series; Video

Image: X

Team India is set to welcome New Zealand for the three-match test series starting October 16. Virat Kohli is also back in India and was spotted at Mumbai airport. As expected Kohli was surrounded by Paparazzi following which he posed for pictures.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Kohli was seen getting stumped when a paparazzi said "BGT mein aag lagani hai (You have to light up the Border-Gavaskar Trophy)",. Kohli even asked the paparazzi about what exactly he said, saying: 'kismien (what do I have to light up?)'. The paparazzi then said "BGT mein (in Border-Gavaskar Trophy)". Virat then nodded and got inside the car.

Kohli last featured for India in the recently concluded two-Test match series against Bangladesh where he failed to score in the first Test match and in the second Test Kohli scored 47 and 29 not out respectively.

The talismanic batsman will look to get his mojo back in the upcoming Test series against New Zealand as he will play a vital role for India in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 where India will look to register hat trick of series win on Australian soil.

Border Gavaskar Trophy schedule

The Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.