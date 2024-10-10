Rohit Sharma Visits Injured Musheer Khan; Sarfaraz Khan Shares Pic On Social Media

Image: Sarfaraz Khan/Instagram

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is currently preparing for the upcoming test series against New Zealand. The cricketer was recently spotted training at cricket field at Reliance Corporate Park. Amid preparation for the New Zeland series, Rohit took some time out to visit talented cricketer Musheer Khan, younger brother of Indian teammate Sarfaraz Khan. Sarfaraz shared picture of Rohit alongside his father Naushad and Musheer.

Image: Sarfaraz Khan/Instagram

Musheer can be still seen wearing neck brace having recently met with an accident ahead of Irani Cup. Musheer was travelling with his father Naushad Khan from Azamgarh to Lucknow to take part in the Irani Cupwhen his car hit a divider and overturned on the Purvanchal Expressway. Musheer sustained a neck fracture, while his father suffered minor injuries

Despite not playing for Mumbai, Musheer was invited for the felicitation ceremony of Mumbai Ranji team for winning Irani up after 27 years. Sarfaraz Khan hit a brilliant double century while playing for Mumbai in Irani Cup.

Sarfaraz dedicated his double century to his little brother. He had said, “It has been an emotional week for me. I had promised my family and teammates that ‘if I am set, if I cross the fifty, I will score a double hundred a hundred for me and hundred for my brother (Musheer)." His innings played a vital role in Mumbai’s win.

Sarfaraz Khan will miss Mumbai's Ranji Trophy opener against Baroda from October 11. He is expected to retain his place in the India squad for the series against the visiting Blackcaps.