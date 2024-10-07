‘Asked If We Could Develop...’: Nutritionist Reveals Virat Kohli Wanted Special Diet Plan For Anushka Sharma During 1st Pregnancy

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. |

Team India's star cricketer Virat Kohli has arguably been the trendsetter for the young generation when it comes to fitness. With his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma also focusing a lot on fitness, renowned nutritionist Ryan Fernando has revealed that the 35-year-old reached out to him for a special nutritious plan amid her first pregnancy.

Anushka gave birth to their daughter on January 11, 2021, with Kohli returning from the four-Test tour of Australia after playing only in the opening game in Adelaide. The couple became parents to a baby boy on February 15, 2024 when Anushka gave birth to Akaay Kohli.

We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika ❤️ has taken it to a whole new level !

Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! pic.twitter.com/pOe2GQ6Vxi — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 1, 2021

In a chat with pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, Fernando revealed that Kohli already had plenty of knowledge about diet and nutrition and wanted him to chart out a diet plan for Anushka amid her pregnancy.

"During this journey, Virat learned that I have a team of medical dietitians, and since they were expecting their first child, he asked if we could develop a nutrition plan for Anushka. He wanted me to handle her trimester nutrition plans, which we did very successfully."