'I Will Be Unemployed From Next Week': Outgoing India coach Rahul Dravid's Cheeky Dig At Himself After T20 World Cup 2024 Triumph; VIDEO

Rahul Dravid with T20 World Cup Trophy | Credits: Twitter

Outgoing Team India head coach Rahul Dravid couldn't have asked for a better end to his coaching stint with the Men in Blue other than winning the T20 World Cup title. India's 11-year drought came to an end after they defeated South Africa by seven runs in the T20 World Cup 2024 Final.

The recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024 was the last assignment for Rahul Dravid and other coaches, including Vikram Rathour and Paras Mhambrey. The current coaching staff's contract was extended despite India's heartbreaking defeat against Australia in the ODI World Cup Final last year. With the T20 World Cup title, Rahul Dravid signed off as India coach on a positive note.

Speaking to the reporters after the T20 World Cup triumph, Rahul Dravid said that he will quickly move on from the win, while taking a cheeky dig at himself by mentioning that he will be unemployed from next week.

"Yeah, I will quickly move on from this win. Next week my life will be same. I will be unemployed from next week, so any offers? (laughs). I mean it's great moment and I don’t want to think too far ahead, but yes, I hope, I will be able to move on. I think that’s what life is all about." Dravid said.