Video: Team India Coach Rahul Dravid's Animated Reaction After Lifting T20 World Cup Trophy Goes Viral

Rahul Dravid. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Often known to have a calm demeanour, even Team India's outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid couldn't keep a lid on his emotions after their stunning victory in the T20 World Cup 2024 final on Saturday. The former Indian captain's reaction after lifting the coveted T20 World Cup trophy went viral on social media.

With 30 required for South Africa off as many deliveries to lift the trophy, it seemed a cakewalk. However, Team India staged a comeback for the ages, thanks to the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah. India eventually held the Proteas to 169-8 in reply to their target of 177.

"He's done so much for Indian cricket when he played" - Rohit Sharma on Rahul Dravid

At the post-match press conference, skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that Dravid deserved the World Cup more than anyone, given his contributions to Indian cricket during and after his playing days. The 37-year-old remarked, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo.

"More than any one of us, I think he deserved that trophy. What he has done for Indian cricket for the past 20-25 years, I think this was the only thing that was missing in his cabinet. I am very happy from all of us on behalf of the entire team that we could actually do this for him. You saw how proud he was and how excited he was. He's done so much for Indian cricket when he played. Over the last three years, he has worked hard with this team."

Gautam Gambhir is likely to succeed Dravid as the coach.