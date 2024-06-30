 Video: Team India Coach Rahul Dravid's Animated Reaction After Lifting T20 World Cup Trophy Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Team India Coach Rahul Dravid's Animated Reaction After Lifting T20 World Cup Trophy Goes Viral

Video: Team India Coach Rahul Dravid's Animated Reaction After Lifting T20 World Cup Trophy Goes Viral

Rahul Dravid's reaction after lifting the T20 World Cup 2024 has gone viral on social media.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, June 30, 2024, 08:45 AM IST
article-image
Rahul Dravid. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Often known to have a calm demeanour, even Team India's outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid couldn't keep a lid on his emotions after their stunning victory in the T20 World Cup 2024 final on Saturday. The former Indian captain's reaction after lifting the coveted T20 World Cup trophy went viral on social media.

Read Also
'You Have Won The Hearts Of Indians': PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Rohit Sharma & Co For Winning...
article-image

With 30 required for South Africa off as many deliveries to lift the trophy, it seemed a cakewalk. However, Team India staged a comeback for the ages, thanks to the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah. India eventually held the Proteas to 169-8 in reply to their target of 177.

"He's done so much for Indian cricket when he played" - Rohit Sharma on Rahul Dravid

At the post-match press conference, skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that Dravid deserved the World Cup more than anyone, given his contributions to Indian cricket during and after his playing days. The 37-year-old remarked, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo.

"More than any one of us, I think he deserved that trophy. What he has done for Indian cricket for the past 20-25 years, I think this was the only thing that was missing in his cabinet. I am very happy from all of us on behalf of the entire team that we could actually do this for him. You saw how proud he was and how excited he was. He's done so much for Indian cricket when he played. Over the last three years, he has worked hard with this team."

Gautam Gambhir is likely to succeed Dravid as the coach.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Just A Boy From Baroda Living His Dream': Hardik Pandya Posts Video Of His Earliest Cricketing Days...

'Just A Boy From Baroda Living His Dream': Hardik Pandya Posts Video Of His Earliest Cricketing Days...

Video: Rohit Sharma Struts Like WWE Superstar Ric Flair To Collect T20 World Cup Trophy

Video: Rohit Sharma Struts Like WWE Superstar Ric Flair To Collect T20 World Cup Trophy

Video: Team India Coach Rahul Dravid's Animated Reaction After Lifting T20 World Cup Trophy Goes...

Video: Team India Coach Rahul Dravid's Animated Reaction After Lifting T20 World Cup Trophy Goes...

Video: Virat Kohli And Arshdeep Singh Dance Their Heart Out After Team India's T20 World Cup 2024...

Video: Virat Kohli And Arshdeep Singh Dance Their Heart Out After Team India's T20 World Cup 2024...

'Things Have Been Very Unfair': Hardik Pandya BREAKS SILENCE On Toughest Phase Of His Career After...

'Things Have Been Very Unfair': Hardik Pandya BREAKS SILENCE On Toughest Phase Of His Career After...