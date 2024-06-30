'You Have Won The Hearts Of Indians': PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Rohit Sharma & Co For Winning T20 World Cup

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Team India for winning the T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue ended 11-year ICC title drought with a thrilling seven-run win over South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 Final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados' Bridgetown on Saturday, June 29.

After posting a total of 176/7, thanks to batting brilliance of Virat Kohli (76) and Axar Patel (43) as well as quickfire cameo knock of Shivam Dube (23), the Men in Blue restricted Proteas men to 168/6 in a stipulated 20 overs. Heinrich Klassen and David Miller's dismissals turned the game around for Team India.

South Africa were in a commanding position till the 17th over to win the over. Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh restricted Proteas flow of runs in the 18th and 19th overs before Hardik Pandya pulled off a win for team India by conceding just seven and taking a wicket of David Miller when South Africa needed 16 runs off 6 balls to win the Final.

As soon as Team India won the T20 World Cup, Narendra Modi shared a video on his X handle (formerly Twitter) and congratulated the Men in Blue for winning the hearts of the Indians by winning the coveted the trophy.

Along with a video, Narendra Modi tweeted, "CHAMPIONS! Our team brings the T20 World Cup home in STYLE! We are proud of the Indian Cricket Team. This match was HISTORIC."