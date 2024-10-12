'Aise Moment Pe Agar Kaam Kar Jaaye...': Rishabh Pant Reveals Faking Injury To Slow Proceedings In T20 World Cup 2024 Final; Video

Rishabh Pant erupts in joy with the trophy. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has revealed his ploy to slow the game down when the Men in Blue had their backs to the wall in the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa in Barbados. The 26-year-old believes methods like faking injuries don't always work, but nothing like it if they pay off in the finals.

The moment occurred when South Africa were firmly in line to win the final as they needed 26 off 24 deliveries. The phyiso was out to examine Pant's knee. With Hardik Pandya bowling the 17th over moments after that, he had Heinrich Klaasen nicking off to the keeper as the Proteas lost all the momentum. They eventually fell seven runs short as India won the final.

Rishabh Pant on his fake injury in the World Cup Final 🤣



What a day! Also got a group photo with Rishabh Pant where I’m standing right next to him 🤩. pic.twitter.com/nrLG5o5xba — Naman 🏏 (@Mr_unknown23_) October 11, 2024

Speaking during an event, Pant remarked looking at the screen, reflecting in that moment:

"Suddenly momentum shift ho gaya tha, 2-3 over mein bahut zyaada run aa gaye they. Toh yehi soch raha tha aisa moment kab aayega jab aap World Cup final jeet rahe ho. Main yeh nahin kehta ki har baar kaam karta hai. Par aise moment pe agar kaam kar jaaye, toh kya chahiye."

(The momentum had shifted suddenly. 2-3 overs had gone for plenty of runs. I was just thinking when the moment will come when we win the final. I won't say methods like faking injuries work every time, but nothing like if they pay off in moments such as these.)

Rishabh Pant struck a comeback century in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai:

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old made a sensational comeback to Test cricket in the 2-0 series win over Bangladesh recently. He scored an enterprising 39 in the first innings in Chennai, followed by a century in the second as India won by 280 runs. Pant's glovework was also on point in both innings.

With India currently on top of the World Test Championship (WTC) table, they will look to consolidate it further when they face New Zealand in a three-game series on October 16. The Kiwis are coming off a crushing 2-0 series loss in Sri Lanka and will face an uphill task in beating India, who haven't been defeated at home since 2012.