 'Mujhe Kyun Maar Rahe Ho': Rishabh Pant Involved In Heated Argument With Bangladesh Counterpart Litton Das In IND vs BAN 1st Test; Video
Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 12:01 PM IST
Rishabh Pant and Litton Das | Image: X

Things heated up during the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test when Rishabh Pant had a verbal exchange with Bangladesh's wicketkeeper-batsman Litton Das. The incident occurred on the third ball of the 15th over, after Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a shot off Taskin Ahmed’s delivery and attempted a single.

However, the two players cancelled their run, leading Das to throw the ball, which deflected off Pant’s pads. As the Indian duo completed the single, Das clearly showed his frustration as players don't take runs after the ball gets deflected .

Earlier in the day Bangladesh skipper Najmul Shanto won the toss and invited India to bat first. The Bangladesh bowlers made early inroads with wickets of Rohit Sharma (6 runs), Virat Kohli (6 runs ) and Shubman Gill (0 runs).

However Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant ensured that things didn't slip away completely for the hosts. Jaiswal and Pant stitched an unbeaten partnership of 54 runs to help India's innings get slowly get back on track.  India added 88 runs at a run rate of four making it seem it was an even session. Bangladesh will be hoping to make early inroads yet again post lunch.

India vs Bangladesh Playing XI

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli , KL Rahul , Rishabh Pant (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin , Jasprit Bumrah , Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

