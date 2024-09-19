 Virat Kohli OUT, Rishabh Pant IN: Chennai Crowd Cheers Team India Wicketkeeper As He Walks Into Bat During IND vs BAN 1st Test; Video
Rishabh Pant officially returned to first-class cricket in the Duleep Trophy, showcasing an impressive performance that secured his spot back in the national team.

Rishabh Pant who is playing test cricket after one year absence due to injury caused by accident got a rousing reception from fans. Pant walked to the crease on dismissal of Virat Kohli.

The wicket-keeper batter faced a devastating accident in December 2022 and only made his comeback to professional cricket earlier this year. He first played in the IPL followed by T20 World Cup.

Recently, Pant officially returned to first-class cricket in the Duleep Trophy, showcasing an impressive performance that secured his spot back in the national team. The 26-year-old last played in whites for India against Bangladesh right before the incident and was clearly delighted to be back in the squad.

Team India in trouble

Team India find themselves in major trouble having lost their top three batsmen for a low score. Skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli scored just 6 runs each while Gill was dismissed for a duck. With the pitch offering some help to the pacers right arm pacer Hasan Mahmud exploited the condition to send back India's top order for a low score. At teht time of writing Pant and Jaiswal were at the crease and everyone will be hoping for the duo to get the Indian innings back on track.

India vs Bangladesh Playing XI

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli , KL Rahul , Rishabh Pant (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin , Jasprit Bumrah , Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

